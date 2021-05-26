Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer
Last week, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (a.k.a. the internet's most destructive YouTuber) put up the first in a series of videos that aims to recreate the classic Top Gear experiment of trying to destroy the seemingly indestructible Toyota Hilux pickup truck. After merely bending the frame from popping wheelies, catching air, and going off-road all while carrying 2,500 pounds worth of cinder blocks in the back, WD is following that extreme test up with another drastic examination of the Hilux's truck abilities: how it fares towing almost 30,000 pounds.www.msn.com