Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer

When you hear Toyota, some of the first words to come to mind are reliable, boring, hybrid, or if you’re into the 4X4 scene – rugged. The Toyota Land Cruiser is, to this day, one of the most iconic 4X4s out there. What most people don’t know is that there is a bigger “Cruiser”, made by Toyota – the Toyota Mega Cruiser. Chris O’Neil is an enthusiast YouTube channel, named after its creator, in which “he does stuff with interesting vehicles”. In this case, he gives a detailed overview of the obscure boxy SUV.