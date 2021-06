The Voice season 20 kicked off the live shows this week, and fans think that coach Kelly Clarkson's team should be in the finals. As the live shows began, 17 artists took to the stage to compete for only nine available spots. During the first results show of the season, America voted to advance one artist from each team. Then each coach got to choose one artist to stay in the competition. At the end of the night, four singers performed for the Instant Save, with Clarkson's Corey Ward receiving that wildcard spot. This means that her team has an extra member heading into the Top 9.