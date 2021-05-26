newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 college football coaching carousel: Outlooks for each new hire from immediate success to shortest tenure

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Kansas hiring Lance Leipold, the college football coaching carousel finally settled for the 2020-21 cycle. We often look at these coaching classes like a draft classes -- grading the hires and then returning years later to re-grade with some perspective and results to aid the analysis. Since it's late May and everyone's feeling the graduation, end-of-school vibes, we thought it would be fun to break down the 2020-21 coaching class like a graduating class with superlatives.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Kevin Sumlin
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#South Carolina Football#American Football#Coaching#Professional Football#Nfl Football#Head Start Program#Ucf#Sec#Longhorns#Mac#Boise State#Wildcats#Broncos#Aggies#Arkansas State#Bulls#Utah State Utah State#Buffalo#Head Coaching Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Alabama's 2021 opponents at a glance: Auburn Tigers

This story is part of an 11-week breakdown BamaOnLine is doing of every game on Alabama’s 2021 football schedule (sorry, Mercer). We begin with the last game on the Crimson Tide’s regular-season slate in the Auburn Tigers and count down to the season-opening foe, Miami. Today, we take an early...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Williams moving to receiver for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams arrived at Illinois heralded as the future at the quarterback position for the Illini. But if Williams sees the field in 2021, it'll be at wide receiver. Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced Wednesday afternoon the redshirt freshman from St. Louis is making the position switch after...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Asmussen | Williams making a bold move

CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams came to Illinois with the idea of playing quarterback. He could have gone to any Power Five school to play wide receiver or defensive back. They all wanted the superstar athlete from St. Louis Trinity Catholic. But only Illinois said, “You can play quarterback.” Former Illinois...
Kansas StateESPN

Leipold's Kansas staff mix of Jayhawks, Buffalo assistants

LAWRENCE, Kan. --  New Kansas coach Lance Leipold is retaining longtime assistant Emmett Jones, who had served as the Jayhawks' interim coach when the program was missing both a football coach and athletic director. Leipold, who was hired away from Buffalo two weeks ago, announced the majority of his...
Michigan StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Buffalo tabs Michigan's Linguist to take over football team

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Maurice Linguist was hired as the University at Buffalo's football coach Friday night, just months after he became Michigan's co-defensive coordinator. Linguist joined Jim Harbaugh's Michigan staff in January as part of an offseason overhaul following a losing season, and was to share the defensive duties with Mike McDonald.
Hoover, ALPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin set for Regions Tradition pro-am

The football coaches at Alabama and Auburn are among the golfers lined up for Wednesday’s celebrity pro-am preceding the Regions Tradition. Both Alabama’s Nick Saban and Auburn’s Bryan Harsin will play with World Golf Hall of Fame members. Saban will play with Ernie Els, a two-time winner of the U.S. Open and British Open. Harsin is grouped with former Masters champion Fred Couples.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Illini's potential NFL Draft prospects for 2022

Lovie Smith's final season didn't go as planned. The Illini followed up the program's first bowl bid in five years with a 2-6 season that resulted in Smith's dismissal. But this weekend, Smith's first recruiting class resulted in the program's best NFL Draft performance in five years. Smith's biggest Class...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn DB Chris Thompson Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports sources have confirmed. He spent just one season with the Tigers. A four-star recruit out of Duncanville (Texas) High, Thompson chose to play for Auburn over the likes of Ohio State, Texas, USC and Alabama, among others. He was the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 199 overall prospect, No. 17 safety and No. 29 player in Texas for the 2020 class.
Lawrence, KSkuathletics.com

The Clash of Dreams and Reality

A new opportunity for the University of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold hasn’t changed the man underneath—the one with the deep-seated belief that it’s a coach’s responsibility to leave a program better than when he found it. There was a calmness in the way Leipold spoke at Monday’s press conference,...
Georgia Stateabccolumbia.com

Shane Beamer flips linebacker commit from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer’s 2022 recruiting class continues to grow, and today gained an out-of-state flip from another SEC school. Three-star outside linebacker Donovan Westmoreland announced on his Twitter page that he is flipping his commitment from the University of Georgia and committing to the Gamecocks. He becomes the...
NFLScarlet Nation

BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | It was great to see four former Auburn players taken in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend and another couple sign free agent contracts. But not having a first-round selection for the sixth time in the last seven years, is just another sign of the talent deficit the Tigers dealt with during the Gus Malzahn era.
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Shane Beamer’s first 2022 pledge breaks commitment to South Carolina

South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class took a hit Wednesday. Three-star safety Anthony Rose, the first player in the class to pledge to the Gamecocks after Shane Beamer’s hiring, announced his decommitment from South Carolina via Twitter. “As I continue to develop and prepare for the next level, I need to...
College Sports247Sports

Continuity, culture at the forefront of Lance Leipold's early messages

If Lance Leipold's answers at his introductory press conference were to be boiled down to a couple words, continuity and culture might very well be the pick. The Jayhawks' new coach spent much of his time explaining how continuity can make things better for a program trying to build, while also speaking on how to implement the kind of culture he believes could win at Kansas.