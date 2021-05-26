2021 college football coaching carousel: Outlooks for each new hire from immediate success to shortest tenure

With Kansas hiring Lance Leipold, the college football coaching carousel finally settled for the 2020-21 cycle. We often look at these coaching classes like a draft classes -- grading the hires and then returning years later to re-grade with some perspective and results to aid the analysis. Since it's late May and everyone's feeling the graduation, end-of-school vibes, we thought it would be fun to break down the 2020-21 coaching class like a graduating class with superlatives.