A few stories from Jim Lawrence will quickly remind you that belief in one’s self is more than a cliche. Jim’s countless business accomplishments are just the beginning. He was put in the position to uplift his city and surrounding communities and answered those bells willingly as well. We were so glad that Jim flew down just for our show, and spent a few hours of his time in town with us. Take notes from someone who has “been there before”. Thank you Jim for your continued support!