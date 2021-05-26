newsbreak-logo
The Boom is Back! Big Bay Boom Returns to San Diego For 2021 Fireworks Show

By Christina Bravo
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that the "Big Bay Boom," San Diego's longtime Fourth of July fireworks tradition, will return as a live event this year after being canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. Just like in pre-pandemic times, the beloved 20-minute pyrotechnic display will begin at...

