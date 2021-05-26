Royalty Who Dabbled In Witchcraft

The execution of Mary, Queen of Scots, which took place in the hall of Fotheringhay Castle on February 8 1587, was a nasty business. The queen, who had been found guilty of plotting from jail to have her cousin Elizabeth I murdered, was beheaded, rather inexpertly, with an axe. It took the executioner two swings and a bit of sawing to get her head off; when he had finished his butchery, and tried to raise his prize up by the hair, Mary’s wig came off and her head fell on the floor.