Royalty Who Dabbled In Witchcraft
Being a royal certainly has its perks, including fabulous riches, grand estates, and easy access to the best services like top of the line healthcare and really pretty wedding venues. But it can also come with some serious caveats, like nasty tabloids and paparazzi hounding your every move. Yet, even modern royals struggling with such attention might breathe a sigh of relief as they contemplate the fates of their historic predecessors. They may have to live in the public eye, but at least no one's accusing them of witchcraft.www.grunge.com