'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alibaba, Enphase And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said she likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). It sells at a big discount to the market due to political risks, but Firestone expects it to overcome its political problems. Stephen Weiss decided to sell Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

