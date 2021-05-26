Special Weather Statement in Juniata County, Pennsylvania

The house fire in Fayette Township, which was covered in Monday’s edition of the Sentinel, was the home of EJHS teacher Drew Ciecierski and his wife, Daris. According to a GoFundMe established by the family, Drew was able to get their daughter out of the residence. When he re-entered the home (after leaving his daughter with a neighbor) to save his wife, the fire had grown worse. He was able to get Daris to safety, but not before both suffered severe burns requiring significant medical treatment. Daris received burns over 89% of her body, and the home was a total loss.