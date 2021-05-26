Cancel
Juniata County, PA

Special Weather Statement in Juniata County, Pennsylvania

claimspages.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. — STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY AND JUNIATA COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT... At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Richfield to near Mexico to Spruce Hill. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include... Newport, Mcalisterville, Spruce Hill, Richfield, Mexico, New Buffalo, Walnut, Liverpool, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Thompsontown, Millerstown, Mifflin and East Salem.

