newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver, Washington is preparing to set up campsites for unsheltered people in what would be the the first such effort in the city.

A plan unveiled this week would create at least one organized camp somewhere in the city limits by September, with a capacity for between 20 and 40 campers, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. City staff plans to have up to three such areas operating by December.

The Vancouver City Council on Monday seemed unanimously in support, but no official action was taken, according to OPB. Where the proposed camps would go remains unclear.

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said she and other council members are aware that choosing a location will be difficult.

Public backlash over homeless services is familiar in Vancouver, and city officials said they plan a blitz of public outreach.

Jamie Spinelli, Vancouver’s homeless response coordinator, said the city has a rough list of possible locations, but will discuss first with neighborhood groups.

“It’s going to be a huge community engagement effort,” Spinelli said. “I’m really trying to avoid this becoming a rift between the community and the city.”

Campsites could make it easier to deliver services like treatment for substance abuse or behavioral health problems, Spinelli said. They could also have bathrooms, handwashing stations and storage space.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
240K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Society
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Society
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Homeless People#City Services#City Staff#Ap#Opb#Unsheltered People#Homeless Services#Neighborhood Groups#City Officials#Campsites#Mayor Anne Mcenerny Ogle#Council Members#Public Outreach#Stations#Wash#December#Bathrooms#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Thanks to Vancouver police

Traveling north on 162nd Avenue recently, I saw an elderly gentleman in the distance having difficulty crossing the street from the median. A police car behind me saw the same thing and quickly raced around traffic to get in front of us, stopping in front of the pedestrian and turning his lights on.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Clark County, WAColumbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Public Meetings

Vancouver City Council, meeting remotely. Available at CVTV.org or via telephone at 1-866-899-4679 access code 266-718-309. • 4 p.m., workshop: Heights District Plan implementation. • 6:30 p.m., regular meeting: public hearings on the HP Section 30 Master Plan, 62nd Street Apartments zoning change proposal, and a six-month extension of a...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Clark cuts are not necessary

It takes more, not less, to educate and support students during the pandemic. Our state and the federal government recognized this by sending $34 million in COVID relief funds to Clark College. So why is Clark insisting on making 5 percent cuts and laying off workers?. Our community needs these...
Vancouver, WACorvallis Gazette-Times

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Vancouver Lake has bright future

Vancouver Lake is all about clean water, wildlife and people, things that improve livability, quality of life, and opportunities for recreation. It’s a bold vision, a legacy project and a long-term investment which is strongly supported by our Clark County legislators, with special thanks to Sen. Annette Cleveland and Reps. Monica Stonier and Sharon Wylie.
Clark County, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Permit Activity Continues to Surge as Home Buying Demand Continues

Vancouver, WA –The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) reports another month of surging permit activity in Clark County. Single-family residential (SFR) and town home permits are seeing large gains when looking at year-over-year and annual total data tables published by Clark County’s Community Development Department. This year, 98...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

In Our View: Keep on-street parking on Columbia Street

Efforts to reduce traffic, encourage alternative transportation and improve safety on the roads should be rooted in reality. Instead, the Vancouver City Council has pushed ahead with a plan for Columbia Street that is based on ideology and inaccurately weighs the benefits and drawbacks. Council members agreed last week to replace street parking with bike lanes along Columbia from Mill Plain Boulevard to Northwest 45th Street. The vote was 6-1, with Bart Hansen in opposition.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Jayne: Benton saga exacts high price

We don’t know whether Don Benton and two other plaintiffs were wronged by Clark County officials in 2016. A jury will decide on that. But we do know that the county has paid dearly for hiring Benton as director of the now-defunct Department of Environmental Services. And that the hiring was indefensible. And that the trial currently underway is part of a recurring nightmare for local residents, harkening back to when county business was grossly mismanaged.
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.