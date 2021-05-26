Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

Body of young man found on sidewalk near Moses Lake

By Cal FitzSimmons
ncwlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a young man was found early this morning on a sidewalk outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the death is being investigated as a homicide. Department spokesman Kyle Foreman said the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. He said about 4:30 a.m. a motorist...

www.ncwlife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lake County#County Sheriff#Cause Of Death#Department#The Larson Community#Man#Cochran Road#Airway Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Moses Lake, WAifiberone.com

Home damaged in drive-by shooting Thursday night in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a Thursday night drive-by shooting. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of West Gem Avenue and South A Street after reports of multiple shots fired at a residence, according to Moses Lake police. A home was found damaged on...
Moses Lake, WAncwlife.com

Woman passenger injured after a window is shot out of a vehicle late Thursday

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects in a shooting that injured a woman late Thursday on Highway 17 south of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11 p.m. a vehicle was traveling south on the highway when a black four-door sedan exiting Interstate 90 came up alongside the victim’s vehicle and a passenger made a gun-pointing gesture.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Moses Lake, WAkpq.com

Warden Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Accident South of Moses Lake

A two car collision at the intersection of SR 17 and Road 2 Southeast south of Moses Lake just after 3:30 Thursday sent both drivers to the hospital. Trooper John Bryant says 38-year-old Clinton Pettey of Kennewick was turning left onto southbound SR 17 in a Chevy Suburban when he failed to notice a Ram 15-hundred truck, driven by 73-year-old Clare Roylance of Warden, approaching in the northbound lane.
Moses Lake, WAifiberone.com

Collision Thursday afternoon on SR 17 south of Moses Lake leaves two injured

MOSES LAKE - Two people were hurt in a collision Thursday afternoon on state Route 17, about 6 miles south of Moses Lake. Clinton R. Pettey, a 38-year-old Kennewick man, was heading west on Road 2 Southeast in a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, at the intersection with SR 17. As he began to make a left turn on onto SR 17, his SUV was struck by a northbound 2015 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the state patrol.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Moses Lake, WAifiberone.com

Sheriff's office investigating Thursday night shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information into a Thursday night shooting near Moses Lake. The victim was driving south on state Route 17 when another vehicle merged from the Interstate 90 off-ramp and pulled up alongside the victim’s car. A male passenger in the suspect’s car reportedly made a “gun-pointing hand gesture” at the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
Grant County, WAkpq.com

Deputies Seeking Information After SR 17 Shooting Thursday

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a shooting Thursday night around 11 on southbound SR-17. According to the sheriff’s office a passenger in the suspect vehicle, which was merging onto SR17 from I-90, made a gun-pointing hand gesture at the victims’ vehicle. The suspects followed the victims with their lights off for about four miles before firing a bullet at the victims’ car around Road 3 Southeast, shattering the back window.
Grant County, WAncwlife.com

Grant County K-9 Chewbacca captures domestic violence suspect

Grant County K-9 Chewbacca helped deputies capture a domestic violence suspect hiding in a trailer outside Moses Lake on Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler JD Hill, 26, allegedly spit in his girlfriend’s face and threatened to stab her with a screwdriver. The Sheriff’s Office said Hill fled...
Moses Lake, WAkpq.com

Moses Lake Firefighters Tackle Two Outbuilding Structure Fires

Moses Lake firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive Tuesday at 9:21 a.m. that ended up being contained to two outbuildings behind residences. According to Assistant Fire Chief, Derek Beach, a resident was using a propane weed burner to clean up weeds in the...
Moses Lake, WAritzvillejournal.com

Drivers charged with DUI on I-90

MOSES LAKE – Two drivers were charged with DUI in a rear-end collision on Interstate 90 May 9. Henry U. Garcia Varela of Ephrata was driving westbound in lane two shortly before 2:30 p.m. and attempting to merge into lane one near milepost 174 when the 2019 Chevy Traverse he was driving rear-ended a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Mateo L. Cruz of Othello.