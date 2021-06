During the pandemic’s darkest days, some of the medical staff who serve the Navajo Nation were caring for their own family members, said Dr. Maricruz Merino. Merino is chief of internal medicine at Gallup Indian Medical Center in Gallup, New Mexico. Recalling the early days of the pandemic, she said, “I personally did not know if I was going to survive the year and if my family members or staff were going to get sick, or have lifelong consequences, or lose their lives.”