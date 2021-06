LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the country is inching back to normal as people get vaccinated for COVID-19, more virus variants are being identified in Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) said in total, they’ve identified 191 cases variant cases. The most prevalent variant of concern is the variant from the UK. Those cases rose 36-percent last week. But ADH said they've also found the variant from Brazil in Arkansas. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said that variant is trickier to treat.