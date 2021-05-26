These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns | Opinion

This Friday, the Marlins will become the second MLB team to take the field in new locally inspired uniforms as part of the league’s City Connect collaboration with Nike. Our city, renowned for its unique lifestyle, was cultivated many years ago, built upon a foundation of passion and pride. A destination for cultures from around the world, vibrant colors run through the 305—the melting pot of America and the gateway to Latin America. It’s the legacy of the generations past, present and future that fuel our cultura, with the determination of those that came before us and the drive of those that push us to take our next step forward.