Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Best Scott Eastwood’s Movies To Date

Posted by 
Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may have seen some of Scott Eastwood’s movies and thought to yourself how you have seen him somewhere before but can’t remember. Well, folks, if you’re a fan of either Clint Eastwood films such as Gran Torino or watched Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dream 2015 music video, then that’s where you might have seen the gorgeous blue-eyed actor.

www.countrythangdaily.com
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
204
Followers
564
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

It's all about Country Music.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Lurie
Person
Britt Robertson
Person
Maggie Johnson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Scott Eastwood
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comic#Biographical Film#Film Star#Superhero Movies#Superhero Films#Gran Torino#Instagram A#Town#Texas Chainsaw 4#Leatherfacein 2013#Fury#Nazi#Canadian#Outpost#Itunes#Appletv#Lionsgate Entertainment#Springboks#American Dc Comic#Choice Movie Actor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

Wrath Of Man's Scott Eastwood to bad drivers: "Go ahead, make my day"

Could there be a slight that would put a big enough bee in Scott Eastwood’s bonnet that the actor could consider enacting a little bit of vengeance of his own, a la his new movie Wrath Of Man? While Eastwood’s nowhere near going full Statham on anyone, he tells The A.V. Club in the video above that he’s got his eye on all the bad drivers out there making left turns from the right lane and doing 45 on the highway. If you’re driving poorly, and you’re around him, watch out.
CelebritiesEvening Star

Clint Eastwood's stunt double dies aged 92

Clint Eastwood's long-time stunt double has died aged 92. Buddy Van Horn first worked as the 91-year-old actor's stunt double on 1968 movie 'Coogan’s Bluff', and he did the same for movies 'Dirty Harry', 'High Plains Drifter', and 1971's 'The Beguiled'. The late star also directed Eastwood in motion pictures...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wrath Of Man Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

This weekend, Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham finally reunite for the new action-thriller, Wrath of Man, an English-language remake of 2004's French drama-thriller, Cash Truck. Having collaborated with the brooding action star with Lock, Star, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, fans are hoping that this star-driven action vehicle will be a return-to-form for its lead actor and hard-working co-writer/director. It's too early to know whether or not that's the case, but we do know that Ritchie has assembled another strong cast for this latest Statham project. Co-starring Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, Scott Eastwood, and Post Malone, among several more recognizable faces, you've been acquainted with these heavy-hitting actors, and if you're wondering why they look familiar, we're here to help. Here's where you've seen Wrath of Man's cast before.
Moviesmetv.com

Was Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood’s only onscreen appearance together in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents?

The season four Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode “Human Interest Story” follows Steve McQueen as a young reporter who, on a slow news night, interviews a man claiming to be a Martian. Character actor Arthur Hill portrays the self-identified extraterrestrial who plays against McQueen’s cool skepticism perfectly. Add in the usual Hitchcock twist at the end and it becomes a great episode of television.
Celebritiesava360.com

Tragic Details About Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood seems to have it all: money, fame, and a cinematic legacy that would make any actor or director jealous. But it turns out that even the former Man with No Name hasn't led a life free of stress and hardships. From his time growing up during the Great Depression to his complicated family life, Eastwood has plenty of regrets to go along with his successes—and we're not just talking about his choice to star alongside an orangutan in Any Which Way You Can. Here are some of the tragic details about Clint Eastwood's life.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood’s Granddaughter Graylen Is Now Acting And Looking Just Like Granddad

Clint Eastwood is one of the best actors turned directors ever. In fact, he is only one of two people to have been nominated for both Best Actor and Best Director for the same film. Warren Beatty is the only other person to achieve this so far. Clint is now 89 and has eight children and four grandchildren. One grandchild, in particular, named Graylen seems to be following in her famous father’s footsteps.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

There's a Reason John Wayne and Clint Eastwood Never Worked Together

When you sit back and think about iconic stars of western movies, there's a couple of names who are guaranteed to come to mind -- John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. Both stars were major box office draws for the western genre and many of their films are still considered classics. The Duke is known for John Ford's Stagecoach, The Searchers, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Eastwood, after getting his start in the TV show Rawhide, became a movie star after appearing in Sergio Leone's spaghetti western Dollars Trilogy. But somehow, the actors never shared the screen together. There's actually a very specific reason why that never came to be.
NFLTVOvermind

Five Actors Who Should Play Tim Tebow in the Eventual Lifetime Movie

Tim Tebow was only in the NFL for five years, but his time in the league will never be forgotten. Not only did he prove to be an asset on the field, but he also touched a lot of people outside of football with his faith in God. As a devout Christian, Tebow dedicated a lot of time and energy to spreading the word of God all over the world. His philanthropic contributions through the Tim Tebow Foundation have helped countless people and he isn’t done yet. His journey has definitely been one that would make for a great Lifetime movie. After all, people love a good heartwarming story, and Tim Tebow’s has all of the right elements.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Best crime-comedy movies

If you’re looking for the thrill of a crime story with some ample comic relief, look no further than these 25 films. Stacker compiled data on all feature-length crime-comedy movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores.
MoviesPosted by
Stacker

Best sports movies

Boxing heroes, Olympic figure skaters, and baseball outsiders duke it out for the title of best sports movies from Stacker.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies of the 2000s, According to Film Critics

The 2000s proved that animated movies aren’t just for children. With computer generated imagery (CGI) effects improving, animated films like “Finding Nemo” and the Shrek series brought family-friendly entertainment to the forefront, leading the Academy Awards to add a category for Best Animated Feature in 2001. The highest grossing movie of the decade was the […]
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

Best Movie Theater

On May 3, 1956, when the 49-er Drive-in opened in Valparaiso, its first double-feature was "The Seven Little Foys" starring Bob Hope and Walt Disney's "The Living Desert.”. Drive-in movies were at their peak then, with some 4,000 in operation throughout the country. Drive-ins were advertised as a way of bringing families together.