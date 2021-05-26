Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire in UP destroys couple’s dream to open gem shop

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wn4TC_0aCH7jVX00

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A fire that destroyed three buildings in a historic block in the Upper Peninsula occurred just two days before a couple planned to open a gem and mineral shop.

Brandon Looper and Jeanne Liuska were 50 miles away when they got a call about the Friday night fire in Calumet. They lost their apartment as well as a collection of coins, antique toys and mining maps, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

“They’re one of a kind, and I’ll never get them back,” Looper said. “Nobody will. They’re lost forever.”

They’ve been able to salvage at least 100 pounds of an estimated 5,000 pounds of copper at the site. Looper said he put his life savings into the business. He didn’t have insurance.

“I didn’t want to swing a hammer my whole life, so I thought I’d try something new,” he said.

Now he’s willing to raise a hammer if someone is hiring.

“It’s not snowing, and the bugs aren’t biting. ... It sounds bad, but we’re Yoopers. We find a way to pick up the pieces,” Looper said.

Looper and Liuska are staying at a motel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
240K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Accident#Open Fire#Ap#The Daily Mining Gazette#Antique Toys#Salvage#Collection#Coins#Copper#Mich#Calumet#Maps#Calumet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Otter Creek Township, INTribune-Star

Fire destroys food truck

Fire destroyed a food truck early Wednesday morning, according to the Otter Creek Fire Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., firefightes and sheriff’s deputies responded. Theyfound a Bobby Ques food truck fire. An additional unit was requested due to the close proximity of a home. Firefighters quickly got water in the...
AccidentsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Fire destroys Wagoner family's future home

Those plans took a hit Monday. In an incident authorities are calling "suspicious," the house burned to the ground Monday. Building materials such as flooring were in the house ready for the final installations before Keenom,. Wagoner High School's. defensive coordinator and head track coach, and his wife were to...
AccidentsEscanaba Daily Press

Couple picking up the pieces after fire

CALUMET — Two days before they had planned to open their gem and mineral shop in downtown Calumet, Brandon Looper and Jeanne Liuska were sifting through the debris of the Friday night fire that gutted three buildings, including their home and new business. The idea had been a labor of...
Trout Creek, MTscledger.net

Fire destroys part of TC business

A fire destroyed the main greenhouse at Trout Creek Gardens and Nursery in the early hours of Wednesday, May 18. No one was injured, and while the owners don't have a final total in damages, a significant amount of inventory was lost. "The fire took the whole structure of the main 100-foot greenhouse," owner Don Carsella said. "We lost 400 hanging baskets and around 30,000 annuals and veggies. We lost plant tags, tools, fans and our generator."
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Fire Destroys Lincoln House

LFR is investigating a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to 3830 Vine Street just before 11:00 PM. Dispatch reported that there had been several calls about the fire. When crews arrived, the front of the one -story home was engulfed in flames. The neighbors reported that the house was abandoned by the owners a year prior.
Hartland Township, MINorwalk Reflector

Fire destroys home, buildings

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP — Several departments were called to a fire where three structures were heavily engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon. The property, located in the 1000 block of Carroll Road, is owned by Roy Elkin Sr. Firefighters from Norwalk, Townsend and Wakeman fire departments were working to put out the...
Golden Gate, FLWINKNEWS.com

Family’s home destroyed in massive Golden Gate Estates fire

A family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home. The fire melted the walls of this Golden Gate Estates home turning the inside unrecognizable. This family discusses their next steps and tells us where they go from here. From the outside, this home doesn’t look destroyed...
Manhattan, NYNY1

Uncle Ted's Chinese restaurant destroyed in overnight 5-alarm fire

A Manhattan neighborhood is reacting to the loss of a beloved Chinese restaurant that was completely destroyed in an overnight fire. A 5-alarm fire tore through Uncle Ted’s Chinese restaurant in Greenwich Village. Long-time resident Adela Tapia is devastated to see the restaurant destroyed, one she dined at often with...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Portion of block in historic UP downtown area destroyed by fire

CALUMET, Mich. – A massive fire that happened on Friday night destroyed a block in the historic Calumet downtown area, according to WLUC-TV. The station reported that the fire took place in a building on the 100 block of South 5th Street late Friday night and continued spreading. Multiple fire...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Salon fire destroys owner’s livelihood

A community beauty salon was destroyed by a gas bomb. The business now has black walls, busted windows and ash left behind. But, the business isn’t the only thing that’s been damaged. An owner and stylist have had their livelihood taken away. The owner, Lacretia Holt, says Head Rush Hair...
Hermon, MEfoxbangor.com

Hermon fire destroys shed

HERMON — An accidental fire in Hermon destroyed a shed and slowed down traffic on Route 2 Tuesday. The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found a detached storage shed up in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into the woods. According to Herman fire...
Moapa Valley, NVmvprogress.com

Storage Box Destroyed In Logandale Fire

A neglected controlled burn whipped into an inferno in Logandale over the weekend, destroying a storage container and threatening a nearby garage structure. On Saturday, May 15, at 2:49 pm, Moapa Valley Fire District (MVFD) firefighters received an alert for a smoke investigation at a residence on Neil Ave near Lyman Street in Logandale.
Loganville, WIwoodworkingnetwork.com

Amish cabinet shop completely destroyed by fire, reignites the next day

LOGANVILLE, Wi. - A Wisconsin cabinetmaking business was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Firefighters arrived at the Amish-owned Schumcker Cabinetry to find an inferno, working through the night in an effort to extinguish. They finally succeeded Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Westport, WAOlympian

Fire destroys Ocean’s Daughter Distillery at Westport Winery

The spirit production building for Ocean’s Daughter Distillery at Westport Winery was destroyed by fire Saturday night, according to an email from the Roberts family that owns the business. There were no people in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured, the family reported.
Medford, ORKDRV

Firefighters mop up fire that destroyed industrial building on Crater Lake Avenue

MEDFORD, Ore. — Firefighters responded on Monday morning to an industrial building fully engulfed in flames along Crater Lake Avenue north of Medford. According to Jackson County Fire District 3, the fire was at a building in the 5700-block of Crater Lake Avenue, just north of E Vilas Road. It broke out around 6:30 on Monday morning at RB Browns Trucking.
Shepherd, MI9&10 News

Barn Destroyed After Shepherd Fire

A barn and everything inside has been destroyed after a fire early Monday evening. The fire occurred just a couple of miles south of Shepherd near Coe Road in Isabella County. When the Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department responded, the barn was fully involved. Much of the effort was to protect...
Accidentsregisterpublications.com

Fire destroys Aurora garage

A garage was destroyed by fire Monday night in Aurora. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Cobb Road and found fire fully engulfing a detached garage. Crews initially put 1,000 gallons of water on nearby homes in an attempt to protect those homes while more crews and water tankers were in route. All residents were evacuated from the home, with no injuries. Three nearby homes suffered…
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

The party's over: Urban explorer discovers remains of cannabis farm inside abandoned nightclub with 300 rotten plants and makeshift bed in basement where promotional flyers still line the walls

A former plumber turned urban explorer was left astounded after stumbling across an abandoned cannabis farm 'worth hundreds of thousands' in a disused nightclub full of 300 rotten drug plants. Colin Smith, 36, from Hampshire, was driving home from Wales when he decided to drop into an abandoned nightclub in...