Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Broadway Is Reopening In September, and That’s Big for New Yorkers

By Alexa Katherine Will, University of Pittsburgh
studybreaks.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that the NYC institution would be coming back in 2021. What were the responses and what challenges will theaters face post-pandemic?. More than a year after COVID-19 graced the States, there is finally some hope in the air as more and more adults receive their vaccines and we slowly work toward herd immunity. With increased vaccinations comes increased possibilities for future reopenings as governors everywhere are starting to let their residents know about the possibilities for summer and fall.

studybreaks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Arts#The Broadway#Broadway Theaters#Broadway Show#Broadway Is Reopening#New Yorkers#Nyc#Broadway Reopening One#Nygovcuomo#Ears2you#The New York Times#Tdf#Theatre Development Fund#Big Apple#The Times Square Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Google
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Blue Man Group Sets Off Broadway Return For September

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Man Group, New York’s three-decade stalwart of Off Broadway, will return to its longtime, pre-pandemic home on Friday, Sept. 3. “For nearly 30 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations. in New York City,” said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director of Blue...
New York City, NYObserver

Cube Art Fair’s Next NFT-Centric Iteration Is Coming to New York City

After its latest, successful iteration during Frieze Art Week, the Cube Art Fair is returning for a new project: a New York City, NFT-centric art fair that will launch in Times Square on June 25th. Bolstered by the success of its recent billboards in New York City, Miami and Brussels, the Cube Art Fair is spotlighting NFTs via another 15,000 square foot Times Square billboard. Some of the featured artists in the NFT-centric Cube Art Fair include Carolyn Joe, Kenneth Willardt and Griet Van Malderen, and each work of art on display will be attached to a QR code so that potential customers will be directed to a platform where the work can be sold.
New Brunswick, NJtowntopics.com

State Theatre to Reopen Its Season of Broadway Shows

BACK ON STAGE: New Brunswick’s State Theatre NJ will reopen for its Broadway season in November. “Hairspray” is among the shows planned. (Photo by Chris Bennion and Jeremy Daniel) State Theatre New Jersey has announced its 2021-22 Reopening Broadway Season, featuring 10 shows in a fully renovated theater including brand-new...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'To Kill a Mockingbird' to reopen on Broadway Oct. 5

June 10 (UPI) -- Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger are returning to the Broadway staging of To Kill a Mockingbird when the play reopens on Oct. 5, producers said Thursday. Like most live performances in New York City, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel has been shut down for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Theater & Dancenewyorktheatreguide.com

St. Ann’s Warehouse to reopen with ‘Only an Octave Apart’ in September

Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's operatic take will reopen the New York venue. St. Ann’s Warehouse will return to full-capacity performances this September, with the operatic production Only an Octave Apart. Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo star in their work, with performances at St. Ann’s Warehouse from September 21 - October 3.
Paducah, KYmetropolisplanet.com

Broadway is back at the Carson Center

After a year in the dark, the Carson Center is ready to light up again Broadway style. Six shows will be coming to Paducah as part of the Carson Center’s Broadway Series. Featured for the 2021-22 season are “Rent,” “The Prom,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Waitress,” “Hairspray” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
New York City, NYGrub Street

New York’s Government Is Not Done Screwing Restaurants and Bars Just Yet

For 16 months, the owners and workers at New York City’s bars and restaurants have been forced to navigate and enforce a chaotic tangle of rules and regulations with little time to prepare for anything: mandated closings; sudden re-openings; changing rules about what size outdoor-dining structures must be and what times, exactly, they can be used; ever-fluctuating capacity and seating restrictions; decrees that anyone can dine outside without masks while some people can dine inside with masks; new decrees that allow anyone to eat anywhere without any kind of mask; curfews; temperature checks; and contact-tracing forms.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Bad News For Fans Of To-Go Cocktails In New York

Whoever came up with the idea for takeout cocktails was pure genius and deserves applause. The policy, put in place by New York, created a to-go cocktail program that allowed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol throughout the pandemic. Although rumors in June suggested that this form of delivery would become permanent, the state announced that the program will officially end after June 24.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Fact Check: Is Cuomo’s Daughter Getting Married in New York?

Many New Yorkers assume Gov. Cuomo's daughter is getting married this weekend in New York. As the saying goes, you know what happens when you assume... After living in a pandemic for nearly 500 days, on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced life across New York State can finally return to normal. Cuomo confirmed 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and as promised lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Big city flights! Incredible video shows man FLYING around New York's Times Square on real-life hover board - as many compare him to a Spider-Man villain the Green Goblin

Incredible video shows a man flying around New York City's Times Square on a hoverboard in the early hours of the morning - drawing comparisons to iconic Spider-Man villain, the Green Goblin. Footage shot by stunned onlookers shows the man - later revealed to be YouTuber Hunter Kowald - flying...