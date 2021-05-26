Broadway Is Reopening In September, and That’s Big for New Yorkers
Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that the NYC institution would be coming back in 2021. What were the responses and what challenges will theaters face post-pandemic?. More than a year after COVID-19 graced the States, there is finally some hope in the air as more and more adults receive their vaccines and we slowly work toward herd immunity. With increased vaccinations comes increased possibilities for future reopenings as governors everywhere are starting to let their residents know about the possibilities for summer and fall.studybreaks.com