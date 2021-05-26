Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary ‘Gish’ Livestream Celebration

Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has announced the lineup and details for its 2021 inaugural experience. Set for Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Born & Raised – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” – features more than 30 acts including headlining sets from ZZ Top and Cody Jinks along with performances from Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for full lineup. In addition to The Friday Night Honky Tonk, Born & Raised will feature The BBQ Ranch curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas’ famed Louie Mueller Barbecue. The BBQ Ranch will feature some of the top pitmasters in the region, offering sampling and BBQ demonstrations for fans.