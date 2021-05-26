Cancel
Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary ‘Gish’ Livestream Celebration

By Chad Childers
95 Rock KKNN
 13 days ago
The Smashing Pumpkins will add another chapter to their "Gishtory" this weekend when the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut album with a special two-hour livestream event encompassing all things Gish. Taking place this Saturday (May 29) at 8PM ET/5PM PT and 7PM in the Chicago-based band's central...

95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

