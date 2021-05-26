The Equalizer Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
Originally an action TV series in the 1980s, "The Equalizer" franchise was revived in 2014 when Denzel Washington took on the main role in the film adaptation. In the movie, Washington's character Robert McCall, a former Marine and DIA agent, returns to the field to protect a teenager from the Russian mafia. With a sequel coming out in 2018, the franchise has been a great success, so much so that it was adapted back into a new television series in 2021 on CBS, starring the one and only Queen Latifah.www.looper.com