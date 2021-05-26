Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Equalizer Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Devon Forward
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Originally an action TV series in the 1980s, "The Equalizer" franchise was revived in 2014 when Denzel Washington took on the main role in the film adaptation. In the movie, Washington's character Robert McCall, a former Marine and DIA agent, returns to the field to protect a teenager from the Russian mafia. With a sequel coming out in 2018, the franchise has been a great success, so much so that it was adapted back into a new television series in 2021 on CBS, starring the one and only Queen Latifah.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Lorraine Toussaint
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Latifah
Person
Adam Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Cbs#The Equalizer#Television Series#Film Series#Movie Stars#Film Adaptation#Starring In Drama#Drama Series#Marine#Dia#Russian#Cbs#Rotten Tomatoes#Ncis#Newsweek#The Air Force#Cia#Nypd#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Freddie Stroma Cast in HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Series

It’s being reported that Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) has been cast in the Peacemaker series at HBO Max. Stroma will replace Chris Conrad’s Vigilante who has left the show due to creative differences. Deadline was the first to report the news. In Peacemaker, Adrian Chase is a New York City district...
TV Seriespioneerscoop.com

Gossip Girl Reboot Drops Trailer And Release Date! Cast, Plot and Rumours!

Gossip Girl has had a long and successful run; on the CW Network, but it is finally coming to an end. The show follows the lives of five best friends, who are all students at a prestigious New York City; private school called Constance Billard School for Girls. Gossip Girl is set in an elite world; of Manhattan’s Upper East Side with characters that have been privileged enough to grow up in this area; and go to school together. The series ended its 6 year-span last season on May 16th, 2012, with a total of 88 episodes aired.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Hellraiser TV Series Will Reportedly Have A Female Lead

Any horror property with name value is never going to be allowed to fade away, and Hellraiser is next in line for a resurrection, with both a feature film and TV series in the works at the same time. Of course, the franchise hasn’t ever really vanished, with nine follow-ups...
MoviesAmericajr.com

Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 6/4/2021

Look for these new movies to hit the box office on Friday, June 4, 2021:. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” Rated R. 112 minutes. Horror, Mystery, Thriller. -Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook; Director: Michael Chaves. “Spirit Untamed” Rated PG. 87 minutes. Animation, Adventure,...
TV SeriesPosted by
103GBF

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
TV Serieswhattowatch.com

'Pose' Season 3 — release date, official trailer, plot, cast news and interviews, plus everything you need to know

Pose Season 3 is rolling on but in bittersweet news for fans it will be the show’s last (sad face!). The amazing hit LGBT drama kicked off in the mid 1980s as New York’s drag ball culture took off and showed how many in the gay and trans community, so badly discriminated against back then, banded together to live in shared accommodations or "Houses" under the leadership of a dominant "Mother" figure.
MoviesNewsTimes

What to Watch in June: 'Loki,' 'The Conjuring' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights'

What will moviegoing look like post-vaccine? We might soon have a better idea. Where May served as something of a dry run for whether or not audiences turn out via films like Wrath of Man and A Quiet Place Part II, June looks like the main event thanks to In the Heights, F9, and a new Pixar movie. Wait… the Pixar movie is premiering on Disney+? Maybe we won’t know what post-pandemic moviegoing will look like for a while after all.
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's Leaving Hulu in June 2021

It's always a good idea to keep an eye on which movies are about to leave your favorite streaming service. After all, it's never fun to settle in for that movie you've had on your watchlist, only to find that it's gone. With that in mind, we've got the full list of movies leaving Hulu in June, and there are a whole lot of good ones you might want to squeeze into your streaming lineup before they're gone.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cruella Star Paul Walter Hauser Comments On Stingray Return In Cobra Kai Season 4

While most of the characters filling the dojos in Netflix's Cobra Kai series are teenagers, the second season of the show had one much older karate student that actually became a favorite amongst fans. Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser, was a hilarious addition to the Cobra Kai cast and most of the shows viewers instantly fell in love him. However, when Season 3 rolled around earlier this year, Stingray was nowhere to be found. Stingray was one of a couple of characters to just disappear from the show.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

All the Dick Wolf TV Shows Scheduled for the 2021–2022 Season

After more than three decades in showbiz, TV producer Dick Wolf has more than enough money to enjoy a ritzy retirement. Hell, with a reported net worth of $550 million, he has more than enough to enjoy 550 retirements. But the Law & Order creator, now 74 years old, shows no signs of slowing his roll. In fact, he’s launching even more new shows next season, including a rare standalone series.