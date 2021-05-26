Shivani moving office

Effective June 1, the South Central Ohio Psychiatric Associates office and Dr. Ramesh Shivani will be relocating to Highland Health Providers Highland Family Medicine, located at the North High Business Center, 1487 N. High St., Suite 102, Hillsboro. Board vertified in psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry, and fellowship trained in addiction psychiatry, Shivani is accepting new patients into his practice. Patients who are scheduled with Shivani beginning June 1 will report to the new location. If you have any questions call the office at 937-393-5067.