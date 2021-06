Just last year we had some very quick spreading wildfires across the state of Colorado including the Pine Gulch Fire that was just north of us here in Grand Junction. We also had the largest wildfire in the state's history last year with the Cameron Creek Fire that took place over on the front range. But the last thing we want is to see a repeat of the wildfires from last year. This is why this week you must be extra careful with critical fire weather conditions across most of Western Colorado.