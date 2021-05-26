newsbreak-logo
Eric Bischoff To Host Inner Circle Segment On AEW Dynamite

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Bischoff is set to return to AEW Dynamite this Friday night on TNT. Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that Bischoff will be on Dynamite to host “A Celebration of The Inner Circle,” the segment that will look at some of the best moments from the stable as they prepare to face The Pinnacle in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double Or Nothing this Sunday. As noted, The Inner Circle will be forced to disband forever if they lose on Sunday.

