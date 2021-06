SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Yes the “parade” of champions had a level of corniness to it, but cheers to a fresher start than usual to a WWE show. There was some really good things that came out of that start, namely the further elevation of Roman Reigns as being completely above the rest of the title holders, as well as another stellar showing from Bayley. Her shout out to Apollo was spot-on and better delivered than nearly everything else on the show. This segment showed who is on track and who is not, and those who are not (ahem, Dominick) should view this as a motivational tool to get their acts together.