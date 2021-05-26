The Paul Giamatti Dramedy Hidden Gem You Can Catch On HBO Max

Chris Connor on filmmakers venturing out onto the small screen…. As television has come more and more into its own in recent years, the gaps between what we might have seen exclusively on the big screen and less so on TV has become less apparent. Certainly big budget TV series feel more cinematic and can tell a story in a different way to that presented by a film. The changing dynamic can perhaps be reflected by marquee directors moving from one format to the other , with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) the latest name to work on TV with his acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, adapting the equally well-received novel by Colson Whitehead which won its fair share of awards.