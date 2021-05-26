Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

A New Ice Cream Food Truck Rolls Into Lubbock

By Emily Claire
Posted by 
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest sweet treat to cool you off in the Texas heat is rolling its way through Lubbock. Having just opened on May 22nd, I'm pleased to share Lubbock’s newest food truck: 806 Roll N' Go. The truck is serving up ice cream treats in the form of soft serve and rolled ice cream. That’s right, rolled ice cream. Serving up the creamy dessert in this way is not a new phenomenon (there are other places that do it in Lubbock), but it's still just as unique and fun to eat as you might expect.

kfyo.com
News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Soft Serve#Food Drink#Dessert#Summer Heat#Facebook And Instagram#Strawberry Cheesecake#Fruity Pebbles Cereal#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Lake Alan Henry Back to 100 Percent Capacity

The rains received across the South Plains over the past week have been very beneficial. Beneficial for landowners, farmers, and for the City of Lubbock, the owner of Lake Alan Henry. Lake Alan Henry is one of Lubbock's primary sources of drinking water, in addition to serving as a major...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Furr’s May Never Open Its Doors in Lubbock Again

Lubbock’s Furr’s Fresh Buffet as we know it could be gone forever. The last remaining Lubbock location was forced to close its doors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but said this past March that they would reopen once Texas' mask mandate was lifted. But here we are days...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

10 Perfect Weekend Getaway Spots Near Lubbock

Looking for a weekend getaway this summer? Whether you want to check out a big city, go camping or head to a lake, I've got you covered. Here are 10 weekend getaway spots within a six-hour drive of Lubbock. 10 Best Weekend Getaways Near Lubbock. These are some of the...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Big and Rich to Perform in Lubbock for Frenship Foundation Event

Lubbock's live music calendar is really starting to fill-up, post COVID-19 pandemic, and a major country music act is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena. Big and Rich, with Cowboy Troy, will perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, September 19. Big and Rich is the headliner for the Frenship Foundation for Leadership's inaugural benefit concert.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Joyland Closes Due to Insane Flooding

Joyland was drenched in Monday's storms. I don't know about your neighborhood, but North Lubbock was stomped by Monday night's rainstorms. I personally have never had as much water flood into my front porch and garage area as I did that night. Joyland Amusement Park sits in Northeast Lubbock and apparently got it worst.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Culinary Co-op To Celebrate Grand Opening

A culinary co-op is opening soon in Lubbock, providing a shared space for chefs, cooks and folks wanting to learn the art of cooking. Its an elegant solution to share resources, equipment and space when most of us don't have immediate access to a commercial kitchen. Culinary Co-op will celebrate...