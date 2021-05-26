A New Ice Cream Food Truck Rolls Into Lubbock

The latest sweet treat to cool you off in the Texas heat is rolling its way through Lubbock. Having just opened on May 22nd, I'm pleased to share Lubbock’s newest food truck: 806 Roll N' Go. The truck is serving up ice cream treats in the form of soft serve and rolled ice cream. That’s right, rolled ice cream. Serving up the creamy dessert in this way is not a new phenomenon (there are other places that do it in Lubbock), but it's still just as unique and fun to eat as you might expect.