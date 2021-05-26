A Look At Cher And Gregg Allman's Relationship

Dirty Honey, one of today’s most exciting and fastest-rising rock bands, who has been generating the kind of buzz seldom experienced by other new rockers, will be main support on The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker Summer 2021 Tour.” The band will bring its sexy, bluesy, new-fashioned rock’n’roll to The Crowes’ U.S. trek that kicks off July 20 in Nashville, TN, and will include a Dirty Honey hometown stop at The Forum in Los Angeles – a long way from the days when the band played the Basement Tavern in Santa Monica, CA. All dates are listed below; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.