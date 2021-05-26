Cancel
A Look At Cher And Gregg Allman's Relationship

By Wendy Mead
Grunge
Grunge
 5 days ago
Cher and Gregg Allman made an unlikely pair — she was a pop icon while he was a southern rock superstar. And the combination proved to be a volatile mix, largely on account of Allman's issues with substance abuse. The pair met in January 1975 after Cher watched Allman perform solo in Los Angeles, according to a Rolling Stone excerpt from Allman's 2012 memoir, "My Cross to Bear." Allman wrote that he was "so blinded by her" when he saw her, and their relationship soon took off. Cher later told People magazine that "nobody ever made me feel as happy as Gregory did."

