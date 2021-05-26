No Plans This Summer? Here Are Ideas for Fun in Some Big Cities

Another strange year has passed and it’s time for the long, hot days of summer. The Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is hosting Teen Staycation, a summer-long series of programs and events designed for the 13 to 18 age group, led by our Teen Librarians. Staycation promises an interactive itinerary that will keep teens interested and engaged in exploring different ways to create, to share, to discuss, and to reflect in ways that will make the summer of 2021 fun and memorable. This summer, teens can jump into gaming adventures, enjoy crafty DIY projects posted weekly on our OPL YouTube channel, take on inventive sketching, writing, coding, cooking, and acting activities, as well as meeting up with other imaginative teens for a weekly book club and chats about great reads and recommendations.