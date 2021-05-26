Douyin Is the Captivating Chinese Counterpart to TikTok
Social media influencers and members of the public alike are benefitting from the way in which this Beijing-based app allows for dissipating and receiving information. From direct text messages and phone video conferences to social media apps, the development of web technology is constantly changing the way people communicate in China. As the speed of the internet becomes faster and more readily available, convenient products that enhance people’s lives continue to emerge in the market, one after another.studybreaks.com