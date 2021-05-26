You Must See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Adorable "Happy Anywhere" Music Video Photos

Spoiler alert! Minor spoilers ahead for the Top 17 Live Performances of The Voice, Season 20. Blake Shelton got a little testy again during the The Voice’s Top 17 Live Performance show after Kelly Clarkson team member Kenzie Wheeler’s performance, saying he got called out for “being honest” about the country singer in the Knockout Round. With what we’ve seen from the cowboy so far this season and emotions running high for the first live episode of Season 20, was this another hint that the end is near for the last remaining OG Voice coach?