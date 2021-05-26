You Must See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Adorable "Happy Anywhere" Music Video Photos
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just can't hide how in love they are with each other. Last summer, the country music star and the No Doubt leading lady released their fourth song together called "Happy Anywhere," which was accompanied by a heartwarming music video full of personal clips documenting their relationship over the past five years. Now, in honor of Blake's new 12th studio album Body Language hitting shelves last Friday, fans are getting a closer look at the pictures and footage used for the popular song's music video.