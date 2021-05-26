Dexter Softball Rolls to Fifth Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA (May 28, 2021) - One lousy hit. One fly ball double to lead off the fifth inning. That’s all that stood in the way of the St. Paul Saints and history on Friday night at Principal Park. On a frigid 48 degree night in Des Moines, the Saints remained hot behind the arm of Griffin Jax, who struck out a career high 10, in a 4-0 victory over the Iowa Cubs, their fifth straight win. By winning the first four games of the series it’s the first series victory of the year for the Saints. The win improves the Saints to 11-11, the first time they’ve been at .500 since they were 1-1. The story over the last week has been the Saints starting pitching. They entered play with a 1.82 ERA since May 21. Griffin Jax made sure that number was lowered on Friday night. He retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Andrew Romine walked with two outs in the third. Romine was thrown out trying to steal and Ian Miller struck out to end the inning as Jax faced the minimum through 3.0 innings.