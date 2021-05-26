Cancel
Dexter Softball Rolls to Fifth Straight Win

By Reporter
thesuntimesnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dexter softball team made it five straight wins after a doubleheader sweep of Pinckney Monday. The Dreadnaughts rallied from three runs down in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Pirates 5-4 in the opener. Sam Sutton ripped a home run in the first inning to give...

Dexter, MI
