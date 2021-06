Chancellor Dwight C. Watson announced the appointment of Ryan Callahan as the next director of intercollegiate athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “Ryan was selected because of his experiences as a former Warhawk athlete, coach and budget manager,” said Watson. “He was endorsed 100% percent by all of the coaches and athletic personnel. His commitment to UW-Whitewater was evident in his interviews as he focused on students’ academic and athletic excellence. He wants them to be champions in the classroom and in the various athletic venues.”