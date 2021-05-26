DA identifies woman found dead of apparent homicide in Framingham apartment

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A 28-year-old woman found dead of an apparent homicide in her Framingham apartment has been identified.

Jasmyn Beatty, 28, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint statement with Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker on Wednesday.

Beatty lived at Halstead Apartments in Framingham.

Around 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call from a person who knows Beatty reporting that she was dead in her apartment.

When officers arrived, they found Beatty “with obvious trauma.”

Her death is being investigated as an apparent homicide, Ryan said.

“Investigators are in the very early stages of the investigation and have still not yet made a determination about whether or not this is an isolated incident,” Ryan said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Residents Boston 25 News spoke with were shaken. That includes Savannah Virgili.

“A 28-year-old woman, and I’m 26, so that’s real nerve-wracking for me,” Virgili said.

Virgili used to see Beatty walking her dog Bentley. So did Leah Charifson who knew Beatty.

“Oh God, yes. She asked me to take care of Bentley, her dog,” Charifson said.

Charifson said she saw Beatty on Monday evening around 5 p.m.

“I saw her the night before. She was coming through this door with Bentley while I was coming through the other one. And she got in the elevator with another lady, and that was it,” Charifson said.

“Nervous, anxiety and all. Having the fact that someone got murdered in your own apartment building makes it tough to sleep at night,” said a resident named Anthony.

Lauren Albrigo lives with her parents right next to Beatty’s apartment.

“I was sleeping, my parents’ bedroom is like right next to her wall,” she said.

She recounts the frightening events just before 4:30 in the morning.

“We heard the metal thing on the door knocking – it’s really loud,” Albrigo said.

She said Beatty was talking with someone, and then there was a horrifying exchange.

“My parents heard some screaming – a woman screaming – she had one final scream and then nothing anymore,” Albrigo said.

“I saw her a few times – because I always play with her dog – I saw her in the elevator. She’s so young.”

Crime scene tape covers now the entryway and police fingerprinting covers the door of the apartment where neighbors said Beatty lived alone. Police K-9′s searched the parking lot concentrating on a dumpster. Neighbors concerned about security said the main entry door has been broken for a while and was only fixed after Beatty’s death.

“I saw two repairmen working on the door talking about how it looks like someone kicked in one of the windows,” said Adrian Higgins, who has lived there for two years but is now contemplating moving after what happened.

Anyone who saw anything unusual early Tuesday morning in the area of 1640 Worcester Road or specifically the Halstead Apartment property complex is urged to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.

