My friends: Our city attorney has asked me to remind you that these words are mine — a citizen of Seminole. As such, I would like to thank you for your thoughtful vote of confidence. You have methodically moved away from the old-timers on the council, and with the most recent election you have created a new dynamic, a new majority of recently elected members. We need to continue this trend. Our decisive decision in the November election has prompted many of you to indicate that the outcome was a mandate for change — to go forth, and accomplish the needed changes we set forth in that campaign.