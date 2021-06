GLENS FALLS — People are justifiably nervous about the abrupt dropping of mask mandates when not even half the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. If you haven’t been vaccinated, you should still be wearing a mask in public places, especially indoors, the same as you have been for the past year. But with no way to tell who has been vaccinated and no chance that businesses are going to start asking for proof, we have been thrown into a confusing and risky situation.