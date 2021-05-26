How a Denser Los Angeles Can Still Look Like Los Angeles
If all you knew about America’s urban topography came from the loudest cries and the strongest opinions, you might conclude that cities consisted of nothing but cute little houses and megalithic skyscrapers. Housing-for-all advocates are eager to do away with the first to build the second; protectors of neighborhood character fear that’s exactly what will happen if they don’t fight for every gable and square inch of lawn. Relinquish so much as a comma of zoning regulations and local ordinances, they worry, and Grover’s Corners will morph into midtown Manhattan.www.curbed.com