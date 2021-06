College is the best time in almost all student’s lives. For the first time in their lives, they get the opportunity to enjoy and experiment with the freedom that comes with moving away from home. For many it is like getting a new pair of wings. They get the chance to socialize with many people and make their own decisions for four years. And many of them try to make the most of their college experience because, before they know it, graduation comes, and that perfect part of life is done.