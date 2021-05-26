Traditional powers lurking near the top of high school baseball state rankings
The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its state rankings for May 26, 2021, projecting the top prep squads across Michigan this season. Grand Ledge returns to the No. 1 spot in the D1 poll after sitting behind Hartland the past two weeks. Grand Ledge and Temperance Bedford are the only teams in the poll with as few as two losses. Hartland doesn’t fall far, sitting at No. 3. Livonia Stevenson is the big mover, climbing 11 spots to No. 2 this week. Oxford and Grand Blanc are back in the top 20 this week while Traverse City Central and Livonia Franklin slip out.www.mlive.com