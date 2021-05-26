Traditional powers lurking near the top of high school baseball state rankings

— Aaron Olson, Sr., Lake Oswego. Olson became the 32nd vaulter in state history to clear 16 feet when he made the height at an April 28 Three Rivers League dual meet at Tualatin. He entered high school primarily a football player before dedicating himself to this highly technical event, breaking through at the end of his sophomore year, when he placed fourth at the 6A state meet, and he went to an elite pole vault camp during the COVID-19 offseason to continue his improvement. “Aaron has a desire to become better in the pole vault,” Lakers coach Vince Kinney said of Olson, who has offers from Southern Oregon and Eastern Washington.