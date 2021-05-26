Xavier Prep Boys Volleyball Makes Playoff History & Palm Desert Boys’ Wrestling Dominates in First Round of CIF-SS Playoffs
BOYS VOLLEYBALL FIRST-ROUND CIF-SS PLAYOFFS: XAVIER PREP (W) VS. ESTANCIA 3-1: The 2020-2021 Saints are the first boy's volleyball team to ever make the playoffs from the Coachella Valley. The game was supposed to take place on Thursday, May 20th, but Estancia could not play due to COVID-19 related issues. Instead of taking the forfeit and moving on to the next round of playoffs, easily, the Saints' head coach Scott Burch wanted to be fair and give the Eagles an opportunity to compete. The Saints had good karma going their way, as they would go on to beat Estancia high school in four sets, 3-1.