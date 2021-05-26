Xavier Prep Boys Volleyball Makes Playoff History & Palm Desert Boys’ Wrestling Dominates in First Round of CIF-SS Playoffs

Three girls’ soccer teams played in their CIF-SS quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, and all three are moving on to the final four on May 22nd!. Shadow Hills girls soccer team was up against costa mesa high school for their game. At least through the first half, the score was tied up 0-0. The Knights got close a few times, but great defense was played on both sides. Then finally, Shadow Hills’ Janessa Navarro gets on the board just at the start of the second half to make it 1-0 Knights. The score would stay that way, meaning the Knights advance to the next round of playoffs. Shadow Hills will be away at San Dimas high school for the division four semi-final game on Saturday, May 22nd.