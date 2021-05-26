newsbreak-logo
Fire in Santa Ana River Bottom Nearing Full Containment

nbcpalmsprings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire that erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom between Jurupa Valley and Riverside has scorched 105 acres and was 85% contained Wednesday morning. Crews were expected to be on the fire lines overnight, sealing gaps and mopping up. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the closures previously in...

nbcpalmsprings.com
