Comedian and actor Chris Rock has claimed that “cancel culture” has led to “unfunny” and “boring” material from comedians.“Cancel culture” is a term used to describe the mass shaming or condemnation of individuals (often celebrities) who have done or said something that has been construed as offensive.Rock made the comments while appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show earlier this week, after he was asked how “cancel culture” had impacted his comedy.“It’s weird when you’re a comedian because when you’re a comedian, when the audience doesn’t laugh, we get the message. You don’t really have to cancel us because...