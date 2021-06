Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MERCER COUNTY At 249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Hermitage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Hermitage... Greenville Mercer... Stoneboro Sandy Lake... Clark Fredonia... Jackson Center New Lebanon... Maurice K Goddard State Park This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 116 and 135. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 26. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH