Valtteri Bottas says he wasn’t willing to yield to Lewis Hamilton without prioritizing his own race after being told to not hold up his teammate in the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton had made a second pit stop in order to try and chase down Max Verstappen in the second half of the race, having failed to find a way past the Red Bull early on. Bottas was then told about Hamilton catching him and not to hold the championship leader up, but he failed to yield and Hamilton had to dive to the inside of him in Turn 10, losing over 1.5 seconds compared to his previous lap times.