Aaron Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself on vacation with Miles Teller

By Jesse Pantuosco
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was a no-show for the start of OTAs earlier this week, instead vacationing in Hawaii with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley. Rather than hide that fact, the longtime Packers quarterback has been all over social media, hiking and partying with actor and noted Philadelphia sports fan Miles Teller. Here, Rodgers can be seen singing Taylor Swift songs, enjoying a bottle of red, slow-dancing with Woodley and even strumming on the guitar.

