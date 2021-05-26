Cancel
Florida State

JUICE — Florida Politics’ Juicy Read — 5.26.2021 — Nikki Fried Makes Big Historical Mistake —Rubio Bashes 1/6 Commission — More…

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning’s opening is simple. We are just going to leave this right here. Happy reading. Click on the link below. “The China-Russia Iron Curtain Rises in Venezuela, Latin America” by The Floridian’s Javier Manjarres – The new China-Russia Iron Curtain that has risen in the east continues to cast a dark shadow over American and Latin American interests, as both nations continue to strategize together over garnering more control over natural, economic, and infrastructure resources of several nations in South America. READ MORE.

Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried’s political committee raises just $215K in May

DeSantis raised $7.5M and Crist raised $1.2M. Relying heavily on small-dollar donors, a political committee tied to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried raised nearly $215,000 in May, a newly filed finance report shows. The $214,832 collected by the committee Florida Consumers First was significantly less than what was raised by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why the Democrats need Joe Manchin

Arguably, one of the most powerful men in Washington is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is the moderate, centrist swing-decision-maker in the Senate, where President Biden ’s legislative agenda is contingent upon his vote. Democrats received a big win in March with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
POTUSNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

TONY: Hello, NPR. This is Tony (ph). I'm stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, home of the Bloody 100th Air Refueling Wing. We just had the privilege to hear our commander-in-chief give a speech at his first stop on his first overseas tour. This podcast was recorded at... SUSAN DAVIS,...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Val Demings: ‘Marco Rubio is afraid of a tough fight. I am not.’

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), one of the House managers during the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, made it official on Wednesday. She’s going after the Senate seat now held by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Her slick announcement video declares that she’ll “Never tire.” Demings, who for a time was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate during the presidential campaign, slammed Rubio as someone who “prefers the same old tired ways of doing business.” And she didn’t let up when I talked to her Wednesday morning.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Democratic Party is drunk on spiked progressive Kool-Aid

Arick Wierson is a six-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and former senior media adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He advises corporate and political clients on communications strategies in the US, Africa and Latin America. He tweets at @ArickWierson. Bradley Honan, CEO of Honan Strategy Group, a Democratic polling and analytics firm, has advised the campaigns of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, Tony Blair and leading global companies. He tweets at @BradleyHonan. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

After Biden, the flood

After being asked for what must have seemed like the bazillionth time, West Virginia’s beleaguered Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, once again explained that he opposed nuking the filibuster and blowing up the institution of which he is a part. If his party wants to pass its agenda, it’ll have to play by the rules, not change them. Manchin rejected the idea that he has made himself the story by simply refusing to destroy the Senate. “To think I’ve changed my voting pattern because I want to be in a position of being that one person in the middle, that never happened,” Manchin said, getting to the heart of the matter. “Everything changed, I didn’t change.”
POTUSThe Guardian

Barack Obama warns Republicans will kill US democracy in ‘series of steps’

Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unacceptable even five years ago”, Barack Obama said on Monday. The former president warned Americans “to recognise that the path towards an undemocratic America is not...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Get ready for a full-scale Democrat civil war

Things are getting a little testy in the Democratic Party these days. Just months into the presidency of Joe Biden that they all worked so hard for, the Party of Jefferson and Jackson is slipping into outright civil war. At first, the center of this factional fighting was West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who refuses to blow up the filibuster much to the chagrin of the progressive set. But now there is even more.
IndustryPosted by
WJCT News

Nikki Fried; Cruise Industry Standoff; Controversial New Florida Laws

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, who announced her run for governor this week, joined us. Fried will be running against current U.S.Representative Charlie Crist in the 2022 Democratic Primary, and if successful, she will be running against incumbent Republican Gov. Ron Desantis. She is currently the only elected statewide Democrat, and...
Tallahassee, FLfloridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried ‘ready’ to run for Governor

'We can end two decades of corruption designed to block your will and your ballot.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, touting her campaign as “something new” and saying she will fight the “rigged system” in Tallahassee, formally entered the 2022 race for governor on Tuesday. Fried, an attorney and former medical-marijuana...