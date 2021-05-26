New Jungle Cruise Experience Will Open at Disneyland Park July 16, with Work Completed at Magic Kingdom Park This Summer

The Disneyland Hotel has a new opening day. COVID restrictions continue to be removed at parks. Cedar Point introduces higher hourly wages. The last couple months have been, mercifully, full of cultural moments that all conjure up the thought that nature is healing. Mask mandates are lifting, COVID cases and deaths are decreasing, and that means that all the ways in which we used to enjoy ourselves pre-pandemic are roaring back. California has been slower to return to normal (understandably), but as the state moves beyond its COVID restrictions, the Disneyland Resort is slowly opening back up. One of the final dominoes to fall is the Disneyland Hotel, which will reopen for guest reservations on July 2 just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend. Though some parts of the park and resort continue to be modified, everything from the monorail pool to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar appear to be ready to reopen for business. And a fun note – the hotel’s gotten a slight overhaul during its extended closure, including “flooring…inspired by the art of Mary Blair”. Sounds like it’s time for a trip, huh?