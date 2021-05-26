Ex-Con Shot To Death In Street ID'd By York County Coroner

Ashanti Morgan's mugshots in 2019. Photo Credit: York PD

An ex-convict was shot in York, according to the York County coroner and city police.

Ashanti Morgan, 20 of the 900 block of Belaire Lane, York City was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner.

York City Police were called to the 500 block of McKenzie Street for a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m.

The coroner confirmed the death, notified the next of kin and scheduled an autopsy at Lehigh Valley hospital.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of the autopsy.

Morgan was a convict who previous was charged with felonies for robbery, theft, fleeing and many more related charges.

At his last probation hearing he was ordered to receive a Mental Health evaluation and complete a "Thinking For A Change Program" before release, according to court documents.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Email Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234

