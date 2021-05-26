ON THE MARKET: $1.699 million McDonough home inspired by travels to Rome

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This ranch style home features a living room/dining room combination, kitchen, two bedrooms, and one full bath. This property also has a one car attached garage and a 40' x 24' insulated metal building with 1/2 bath located in the back with alley access. Has a storm shelter cave outside. Central heat and air updated in 2019 along with plumbing and electrical. This home is currently being used as a bed and breakfast.

For open house information, contact Roger Krier, Thummel Real Estate & Auction LLC at 785-243-1908

This charming 1930 house has had numerous updates, while maintaining the original character. For those who appreciate the older home style, this 1,323 sq ft home is a 1 1/2 story treasure. The front porch has been restored with new columns and provides a welcome outside seating area. The front entry is the access point to the stairway, which leads to the second floor bedroom with a closet and two window seats. Floor is original hardwood. The living room and dining room are in an open concept 12￼x26 room, with original hardwood floor. Kitchen has generous amounts of painted cabinets and tile flooring. Electric stove included. Master bedroom is 11x12 with an entire wall of closets. Bathroom has all new fixtures, including tub/shower, vanity and toilet. Floor is tile. Third bedroom has wall cabinets and hardwood floor. Partial basement is an outside entry and houses water heater and central heat unit. Detached garage is 23x18. House has all new plumbing and shutoffs, updated electric and breakers. There is currently a wall heater. Central heat/Ac units are on site and duct work is already installed and ready for hookup.

For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440

This well-maintained home has a long list of updates you simply have to see! This three-bedroom one full bath home is move-in ready. The main floor offers an open kitchen and dining space with patio view that leads to a screened in porch that doubles your living space. It can easily accommodate a family or empty nesters. The 10' x 10' basement offers a mechanical room/storm shelter and storage. There is a single car attached garage and a 24' x 36' two car utility building that has two automatic garage doors and plenty of workspace and additional attic storage. This property has a beautifully manicured yard and landscaping with its own private water well and sprinkler system. This property features original Oak flooring, vinyl siding, a privacy fence, tankless water heater, water softener and RO Drinking water system, a new furnace and AC and updated windows.

For open house information, contact Lisa Reinert, Thummel Real Estate & Auction LLC at 785-243-1908

This well-designed, brick-faced ranch home has been very well maintained and is in excellent condition. Built in 1965, single owner, it features three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The front door opens into a tiled entry and a large living room. The kitchen and dining area are open plan as well as spacious. The dining area opens onto a four season sun-room with vaulted wood ceiling. The laundry room/half bath also opens off of the kitchen area. The two-car attached garage is extra deep with additional attic storage. A partial basement houses a family area, the 2nd bathroom, and the utilities. A whole house fan is an additional amenity. Situated on four feet less than three full city lots, both front and back yards are extra-large, beautifully landscaped and feature a sprinkler system. There is a large (24' x 24') extra garage with alley access at the back of the house for more parking or work shop area. Located in a lovely, quiet residential area, this home is move-in ready!!

For open house information, contact Cecelia Reinert, Thummel Real Estate & Auction LLC at 785-243-1908