VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) - An accused burglar picked the wrong Visalia homeowner to mess with Wednesday morning. Now, she's in jail- with some cuts and bruises. "She grabbed the back of head. I pulled her around, she swung me around and that's when I started throwing punches at her," says Julz Torres, the homeowner-- who is also a bodybuilder and superfan of "Wonder Woman."