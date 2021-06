Roger E. Raether, age 75, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Freshwater Church in Waconia. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.