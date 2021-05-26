Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

A New Ice Cream Food Truck Rolls Into Lubbock

By Emily Claire
Posted by 
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest sweet treat to cool you off in the Texas heat is rolling its way through Lubbock. Having just opened on May 22nd, I'm pleased to share Lubbock’s newest food truck: 806 Roll N' Go. The truck is serving up ice cream treats in the form of soft serve and rolled ice cream. That’s right, rolled ice cream. Serving up the creamy dessert in this way is not a new phenomenon (there are other places that do it in Lubbock), but it's still just as unique and fun to eat as you might expect.

lonestar995fm.com
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Soft Serve#Food Drink#Dessert#Summer Heat#Strawberry Cheesecake#Fruity Pebbles Cereal#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Culinary Co-op To Celebrate Grand Opening

A culinary co-op is opening soon in Lubbock, providing a shared space for chefs, cooks and folks wanting to learn the art of cooking. Its an elegant solution to share resources, equipment and space when most of us don't have immediate access to a commercial kitchen. Culinary Co-op will celebrate...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea Saturday, May 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, May 22, the BPMI Ladies Club Global will host its Mother’s Day Tea event at the Lubbock Science Spectrum from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring your daughter, niece, cousin, friend and dress alike to attend a special tea and fashion show. Tickets are...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Frauline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Frauline, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two weeks. Staff say she is good with other dogs and very playful, but likes to play rough and rowdy. Frauline is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Frauline’s adoption fees for Monday, May 17, have been waived.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Houston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Comedian Tom Segura Is Coming To Lubbock

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is on a roll when it comes to bringing in top talent to Lubbock. On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Science announced that actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura will be performing in Lubbock on January 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Lubbock, TX937theeagle.com

Lubbock trauma surgeon opens up about pandemic PTSD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though things are looking up, millions of healthcare workers are now coming to terms with the stress they have experienced during the pandemic. Including Lubbock trauma surgeon, Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall. “It will never be the same. Because we all have this, this small graveyard in our...