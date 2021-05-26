HHS Directs $4.8B to COVID-19 Testing for Uninsured
NEW YORK – The US Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday it is directing $4.8 billion to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing for the uninsured. The funding is being allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan to support the Heath Resources and Services Administration's COVID-19 Uninsured Program. As of May 19, the program issued about $4 billion in testing reimbursements to providers, HHS noted, adding about 29 million Americans are uninsured.www.360dx.com